Forex Weekly Look Back: Cboe Futures ADV falls 23% MoM, PrimeXM trading volumes up 4.5% MoM in October

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 2nd and 6th November on LeapRate.

Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for the third quarter of 2020. The exchange reports uptick in revenue across all sections compared to the third quarter of last year. Total revenue for Q3 2020 reached €204.8 million, up by 12.7% YoY compared to Q3 2019 when it was €181.7. Total revenue was down 2.8% based on the revenue in Q2 2020, when it reached €210.7.

Forex and CFD brokerage Accuindex announced the appointment of industry veteran Samer Mourched as Chief Operations Officer. Mourched’s experience spans across 15 years of senior leadership appointments in leading financial institutions. Mourched’s focus has been primarily on business operations, digital infrastructure, risk management, compliance within the online trading industry, as well as the crypto and blockchain sphere.

Global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider Eventus Systems announced that Vincent Turcotte joined the firm as Sales Director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, operating out of Hong Kong. Turcotte brings over three decades of experience at exchanges, broker-dealers and futures commission merchants (FCMs), most recently as Director, Asia Pacific for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for October 2020. The total cash market reached €61 million in October 2020, 7.8% MoM increase compared to €56 million in September 2020. ADV cash market reached €2 million in October, up by 7.8% MoM compared to September.

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported its October 2020 metrics, with drops in the volumes, compared to September and August. Cboe reported Options ADV down 7.6% MoM, Futures ADV were also down 23.2% MoM. US Equities ADV fell by 6% MoM and Global FX ADNV dropped by 3% MoM compared to September.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for October. The company registered average daily volume (ADV) of 15.4 million contracts for October with a 8.9% MoM decrease, compared to the previous month when it was 16.9 million. CME Group’s monthly metrics highlights from October include Equity index of 5.4 million contracts, down by 21.7% MoM and Interest Rate of 5.2 million contracts with a 6% MoM rise.

PrimeXM released its trading volumes for October yesterday. The broker registered a total of $894.36 billion in monthly trading volume in October across the 3 major Data Center locations, representing a 4.55% MoM decrease in trading activities. The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in October reached $40.65 billion. 28 October was the highest daily trading volume of the month with a $58.16 billion turnovers. The total trades registered in October was 25.07 million.

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 89.7 trillion in total trading volumes in October, up by 3.7% MoM (RUB 86.5 trillion in September). Some sections of the market reported drops, while others had small growth compared to September when all sections were up. The Equity & Bonds Market led with 12.1% MoM growth, followed by the Money Market with 6.9%MoM increase. the FX Market registered no change MoM and the Derivatives Market fell 3.8%MoM.

Vantage FX, regulated multi-asset brokerage, has teamed up with technology provider for multi-asset brokers Brokeree Solutions, to launch PAMM services for their clientele worldwide. This partnership allows clients of Vantage FX to register a PAMM account directly via the brokerage’s website and use the platform either as a money manager or investor. Traders can create unlimited investor accounts and money managers can access flexible performance fees to create appealing offers and promote their PAMM accounts.

Multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream announced its October volumes with a slight fall since September and August. The company reported ADV of $38.885 billion, with a drop of 6.6% MoM compared to last month. The numbers were up by 16.6% YoY, compared to October 2019.

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for October 2020. The volumes for last month fell slightly, compared to September and August and were up on year-over-year basis. The company reported a 2% MoM drop in turnover with €146 billion in October (€149 billion for September 2020). The numbers are up by 7.8% in comparison to October 2019 when it was €135.4 billion.

IG Europe, the European subsidiary of IG Group, opened its office in Amsterdam on Friday last week as part of its investment for growth. As IG is looking to become more diversified, it has opened new offices in Hong Kong and Bermuda in 2020. Nazli Visne was appointed as Head of IG Netherlands, an extension of her current role as Deputy Head of IG Germany, where she supports Simona Stoytchkova, Managing Director, IG Europe to lead the broker’s commercial operations.

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets released its results for the third quarter of 2020. The company reports that diluted EPS for the third quarter were $1.01, down by 1.9 % from the second quarter and up 7% YoY compared to the third quarter the previous year. Cboe also reports adjusted diluted EPS for Q3 of f $1.11 with 15.3% decrease from Q2 and 14% YoY from the same period the previous year.

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes for October 2020 with small but steady growth compared to September and August. The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms of $43.8 billion in October 2020. This is 6.8% MoM increase compared to September when it reached $39.8 billion billion and 20.3% compared to the same period last year.

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for October 2020. TFX’s metrics continues to go up and down.. The Exchange reported trading volumes going down in August and an uptick in September. The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,934,858 (-7.2% MoM /-5.4% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 87,949.