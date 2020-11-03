Menu

MAP FinTech expands partnership with DTCC to aggregate global trade repository data for ASIC reporting

November 3, 2020


UK and EU regulatory reporting provider MAP FinTech today announced expanding its strategic collaboration with The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), post-trade market infrastructure for global financial services industry. Under the strengthened partnership, MAP FinTech will aggregate DTCC Global Trade Repository (GTR) service data in Australia to help clients meet reporting obligations required by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC).  DTCC’s GTR is an industry-governed global trade reporting service, serving the operational and regulatory needs of Australia’s derivatives marketplace and is currently licensed as an Australian derivative trade repository (ADTR) by ASIC.

MAP FinTech’s reporting Platform offerings, now integrated with DTCC’s GTR for trade reporting in Australia, provides an automated on-boarding process, allowing the uninterrupted transfer of existing regulatory data in any format. This enables a seamless migration of data from CME/Abide or from any other third-party providers with zero time-gaps.

MAP FinTech offers a comprehensive, cost-efficient and integrated solution, delivered via a single platform along with the rest of the Polaris Platform offerings support services provided by an experienced and dedicated team of professionals.

Mark Ellis, Business Development Manager of MAP FinTech, stated:

We are committed to offering state-of-the-art scalable solutions that simplify the way our globally active financial services clients meet their regulatory requirements without encumbering operational flexibility. By extending our collaboration with DTCC, we ensure that our clients operating in Australia will continue to enjoy a best-in-class and cost-efficient ASIC solution, delivered via a single platform along with the rest of MAP FinTech’s offerings.

Oliver Williams, Executive Director and a Regional Head of DTCC’s GTR Business for Asia, added:

We are pleased to be collaborating with MAP FinTech to streamline client’s adoption and use of our GTR service in Australia and to facilitate ASIC trade reporting. As the licensed Australian derivative trade repository (ADTR) under ASIC, we look forward to continuing to serve this important market and our mutual clients.

ΜΑΡ FinTech is the trade name of MAP FinTech (UK) Limited and MAP Financial Technologies (Europe) Limited, provider of fully automated reporting solutions for EMIR. Today, the technology firm supports over 170 global B2B clients for their regulatory reporting needs.

