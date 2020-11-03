MAP FinTech expands partnership with DTCC to aggregate global trade repository data for ASIC reporting

UK and EU regulatory reporting provider MAP FinTech today announced expanding its strategic collaboration with The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), post-trade market infrastructure for global financial services industry. Under the strengthened partnership, MAP FinTech will aggregate DTCC Global Trade Repository (GTR) service data in Australia to help clients meet reporting obligations required by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC). DTCC’s GTR is an industry-governed global trade reporting service, serving the operational and regulatory needs of Australia’s derivatives marketplace and is currently licensed as an Australian derivative trade repository (ADTR) by ASIC.

MAP FinTech’s reporting Platform offerings, now integrated with DTCC’s GTR for trade reporting in Australia, provides an automated on-boarding process, allowing the uninterrupted transfer of existing regulatory data in any format. This enables a seamless migration of data from CME/Abide or from any other third-party providers with zero time-gaps.

MAP FinTech offers a comprehensive, cost-efficient and integrated solution, delivered via a single platform along with the rest of the Polaris Platform offerings support services provided by an experienced and dedicated team of professionals.