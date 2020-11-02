Matt Knowles steps down as non-executive director to become strategic advisor at Alpha FX

Provider of FX risk management and alternative banking solutions Alpha FX Group plc announced that Matt Knowles will step down from his role as an independent Non-Executive Director, in order to take on a more active role with the Group as Strategic Advisor. The company will look to appoint a new Non-Executive Director in due course.
Knowles will be working with the senior management team for a minimum of one day a week to guide the development of the Group with its strategy and ensure the organisation is aligned at all levels. Knowles will play a key role in developing the Group’s strategic processes and holding the Group accountable to them, as well as testing the Group’s assumptions and decision making, while advising on new investments.
Since joining in 2018, Knowles has had a significant impact on Alpha. He joined the Group with an extensive experience in leadership positions, having previously co-founded HiFX, a non-bank player in international payments. In his time as CEO, he grew HiFX to more than 400 employees across 6 countries, before selling to Nasdaq listed Euronet in 2014. Knowles has significant investor experience working as a Venture Partner at TempoCap, a late-stage growth investor (VC Fund) investing in disruptive technologies.
Morgan Tillbrook, CEO commented:
I am very excited to have Matt join us in this capacity and the opportunity for the team and I to work more closely with him.
As a co-founder himself, Matt is an entrepreneur by trade and has a wealth of experience in growing and maturing a business. His ability to coach, challenge and analyse situations from a broader strategic perspective has been invaluable in the two years I have worked with him. He also brings with him an abundance of passion and energy and I can vouch first-hand for his ability to develop and elevate people. As the business' balance sheet strengthens, how we deploy our capital is becoming ever more important and we see Matt as a valuable advisor in testing our assumptions and helping us grow the business in the right way and in the right areas.