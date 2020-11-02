Matt Knowles steps down as non-executive director to become strategic advisor at Alpha FX

Provider of FX risk management and alternative banking solutions Alpha FX Group plc announced that Matt Knowles will step down from his role as an independent Non-Executive Director, in order to take on a more active role with the Group as Strategic Advisor. The company will look to appoint a new Non-Executive Director in due course.

Knowles will be working with the senior management team for a minimum of one day a week to guide the development of the Group with its strategy and ensure the organisation is aligned at all levels. Knowles will play a key role in developing the Group’s strategic processes and holding the Group accountable to them, as well as testing the Group’s assumptions and decision making, while advising on new investments.