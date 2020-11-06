Euronext reports total revenue up 12.7% YoY in Q3 2020

Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for the third quarter of 2020. The exchange reports uptick in revenue across all sections compared to the third quarter of last year.

Total revenue for Q3 2020 reached €204.8 million, up by 12.7% YoY compared to Q3 2019 when it was €181.7. Total revenue was down 2.8% based on the revenue in Q2 2020, when it reached €210.7. Trading revenue was €75.9 million, making a 7.3% YoY increase from Q3 2019. Post trading revenue was €44.6 million, up by 44.9%YoY, driven by the consolidation from 4 August 2020 of VP Securities, the Danish CSD, contributing €10.0 million revenue, and higher clearing revenue.

EBITDA was at €117.8 million for Q3 2020, registering a 9.1% growth compared Q3 2019. EBITDA margin at was at 57.5%, down by 1.9 pts.