Euronext reports total revenue up 12.7% YoY in Q3 2020

Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for the third quarter of 2020. The exchange reports uptick in revenue across all sections compared to the third quarter of last year.
Total revenue for Q3 2020 reached €204.8 million, up by12.7% YoY compared to Q3 2019 when it was €181.7. Total revenue was down 2.8% based on the revenue in Q2 2020, when it reached €210.7. Trading revenue was €75.9 million, making a 7.3% YoY increase from Q3 2019. Post trading revenue was €44.6 million, up by 44.9%YoY, driven by the consolidation from 4 August 2020 of VP Securities, the Danish CSD, contributing €10.0 million revenue, and higher clearing revenue.
EBITDA was at €117.8 million for Q3 2020, registering a 9.1% growth compared Q3 2019. EBITDA margin at was at 57.5%, down by 1.9 pts.
Euronext reported net income, share of the Group, for Q3 2020 of €70.2 million with 10.6% rise compared to Q3 last year.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) was at €1.12 for Q3 2020, up by 13.8% from the same period last year.
Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:
In the third quarter of 2020, Euronext’s business diversification initiatives continued to bolster growth, with the first impact of the consolidation of VP Securities, while the core business showed its resilience and translated into a double-digit growth of revenue at €204.8 million. Combined with continued cost control, this translated into a higher EBITDA of €117.8 million and a double-digit increase in adjusted EPS to €1.12.
Key corporate highlights for Eruonext in the third quarter:
Acquisition of 100% of London Stock Exchange Group Holdings Italia S.p.A., the holding company of the Borsa Italiana Group for a cash consideration of €4,325 million.
On 4 august 2020, Euronext announced that it completed the settlement of shares under its offer launched on 23 April 2020 to acquire 100% of VP Securities, the Danish Central Securities Depository.