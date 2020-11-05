Euronext FX down almost 13% MoM in October

Euronext FX, formerly FastMatch, registered $409 billion volume ( down 12.8% MoM from September’s $469 billion), considering the 22 trading days last month.

ADV cash market reached €2 million in October, up by 7.8% MoM compared to September.

The total cash market reached €61 million in October 2020, 7.8% MoM increase compared to €56 million in September 2020.

Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for October 2020.

The ADV FX reached $18 billion with a 12.8% MoM decrease, compared to the $21 billion in the previous month.

From a Year-on-year perspective, Euronext FX was also down with 4.6% from the $429 billion in October 2019.

ADV Euronext FX fell 0.2% YoY in October from $18 billion during the same period last year.

Euronext and CDP Equity confirmed in September that they are in talks with London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) to acquire Borsa Italiana Group, together with Intesa Sanpaolo.