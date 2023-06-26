Euronext sells its stake in LCH SA for €111 million

The exchange group completed the acquisition of LCH SA in December 2017 through a share swap arrangement, wherein Euronext exchanged its 2.3% stake in LCH Group for an 11.1 percent stake in LCH SA.
Recently, LCH Group exercised its buyback option for the 11.1% stake held by Euronext in LCH SA, resulting in the latest divestment. This transaction led to the early termination of the existing derivatives clearing agreement between Euronext and LCH SA, which had been announced in mid-January.
The company stated:
Euronext and LCH SA are committed to working together to ensure an orderly migration of clearing flows from LCH SA to Euronext Clearing.
