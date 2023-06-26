Euronext sells its stake in LCH SA for €111 million

The pan-European market infrastructure Euronext today announced it is selling its of its 11.1% stake in LCH SA to LCH Group Holdings Limited.

According to the official announcement, the deal is for €111 million and it is expected to close in early July 2023.

Netherlands-headuartered company further noted that as a result there will be a capital gain of €40 million, exempt from tax, in its third quarter results.