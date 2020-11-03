Menu

Vantage FX partners with Brokeree Solutions to introduce PAMM services

Institutional November 3, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Vantage FX, regulated multi-asset brokerage, has teamed up with technology provider for multi-asset brokers Brokeree Solutions, to launch PAMM services for their clientele worldwide.

This partnership allows clients of Vantage FX to register a PAMM account directly via thebrokerage’s website and use the platform either as a money manager orinvestor. Traders can create unlimited investor accounts and money managers can accessflexible performance fees to create appealing offers and promote their PAMM accounts.

Vantage FX partners with Brokeree Solutions to introduce PAMM services
Share via

Christopher Nelson-Smith, Global Head of Risk of Vantage FX commented:

Christopher Nelson-Smith, Vantage FX
Christopher Nelson-Smith

As always, it is our top priority to provide the best possible trading solutions to our valued clients. That’s exactly the reason why we teamed up with Brokeree.

Brokeree Solutions’ recently launched multi-server PAMM system enables large brokerages to instantly provide clients with advanced PAMM service by connecting multiple MetaTrader 4 and 5 servers within one money management system. Brokeree PAMM works in unison with the trading platform, it also manages profit distribution separately and provides convenient web portals for money managers and investors to monitor and report trading results.

Elina Bagautdinova, CCO of Brokeree Solutions noted:

Elina Bagautdinova, Brokeree
Elina Bagautdinova

We are excited to partner with VantageFX. Such partnerships allow us to establish a constant feedback loop to fine-tune our products and provide top-notch user experience, and with the intuitive PAMM investment platform, we hope to put a great deal of power in the hands of brokers, money managers and investors.

Read more on Brokeree Solutions:

Related News

arrow
X
Refinitiv and Integral extend their FX partnership…InstitutionalHarpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral commented: We are pleased to be extending our partnership with Refinitiv via the FXall platform, which is recognized a…

Vantage FX partners with Brokeree Solutions to introduce PAMM services

0
X
MAP FinTech expands partnership with DTCC to aggregate global trade repository d…InstitutionalMark Ellis, Business Development Manager of MAP FinTech, stated: We are committed to offering state-of-the-art scalable solutions that simplify the w…
Send this to a friend