Vantage FX partners with Brokeree Solutions to introduce PAMM services

Vantage FX, regulated multi-asset brokerage, has teamed up with technology provider for multi-asset brokers Brokeree Solutions, to launch PAMM services for their clientele worldwide.

This partnership allows clients of Vantage FX to register a PAMM account directly via thebrokerage’s website and use the platform either as a money manager orinvestor. Traders can create unlimited investor accounts and money managers can accessflexible performance fees to create appealing offers and promote their PAMM accounts.