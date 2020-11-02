Integral’s ADV reach nearly $44 billion in October with 7% MoM rise

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes for October 2020 with small but steady growth compared to September and August.

The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms of $43.8 billion in October 2020. This is 6.8% MoM increase compared to September when it reached $39.8 billion billion and 20.3% compared to the same period last year.

The registered ADV for October 2020 also include volumes traded on the recently launched venue, TrueFXTM, and is reported in aggregate with volumes from Integral’s other trading platforms. The monthly ADV now represents total volumes traded across the group’s entire liquidity network.