Integral’s ADV reach nearly $44 billion in October with 7% MoM rise

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes for October 2020 with small but steady growth compared to September and August.
The company registered average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms of $43.8 billion in October 2020. This is 6.8% MoM increase compared to September when it reached $39.8 billion billion and 20.3% compared to the same period last year.
The registered ADV for October 2020 also include volumes traded on the recently launched venue, TrueFXTM, and is reported in aggregate with volumes from Integral’s other trading platforms. The monthly ADV now represents total volumes traded across the group’s entire liquidity network.
Harpal Sandhu, CEO at Integral commented:
TrueFX has made it possible for any participant – irrespective of size – to access primary sources of liquidity directly. The proposition of eliminating credit as a barrier to entry is an exciting development in FX and we are thrilled to see such high adoption of the service as participants seek increased accessibility to the markets in an organized, transparent, and low-cost manner.
Integral’s global trading network is designed to meet the execution needs of a wide range of FX market participants, such as banks, brokers, asset managers, and hedge funds. Their clients leverage the FX liquidity available through their platforms and have the choice to trade any execution style required, all within an integrated environment.
Last week, Integral announced that their long-established partnership with Refinitiv was extended on a multi-year basis. Integral and Refinitiv will continuing to work together to ensure that customers of Refinitiv’s multi-dealer platform can continue to use Integral’s price engine technology in the seamless way they are used to.