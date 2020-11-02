TFX Click kabu 365 falls 7% MoM in October

Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for October 2020.

TFX’s metrics continues to go up and down.. The Exchange reported trading volumes going down in August and an uptick in September.

FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,934,858 (-7.2% MoM /-5.4% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 87,949.

（Top 10 items in the current month） Oct 2020 Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change Click 365 1,934,858 87,949 -7.2% -5.4% Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 371,995 16,909 -7.7% 108.6% U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 326,362 14,835 -3.7% -4.6% Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 284,787 12,945 6.1% -19.2% South African Rand-Japanese Yen 236,336 10,743 -11.8% -1.5% British Pound-Japanese Yen 181,097 8,232 -20.9% -59.3% Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 163,839 7,447 -15.5% 18.6% Euro-Japanese Yen 93,692 4,259 -13.7% 23.0% British Pound-U.S. Dollar 77,216 3,510 31.8% -13.5% Euro-U.S. Dollar 57,074 2,594 -12.5% 118.2% New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 40,579 1,845 -28.7% -28.2% Other Currency pairs 101,881 4,630 7.2% 1.0%