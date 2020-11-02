Menu

TFX Click kabu 365 falls 7% MoM in October

Exchanges November 2, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX) released its trading volumes report for October 2020.

TFX’s metrics continues to go up and down.. The Exchange reported trading volumes going down in August and an uptick in September.

FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365)

The total trading volume of FX Daily Futures contracts (Click 365) was 1,934,858 (-7.2% MoM /-5.4% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 87,949.

Items
（Top 10 items in the current month）		 Oct 2020
Trading Volume 一Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Click 365 1,934,858 87,949 -7.2% -5.4%
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 371,995 16,909 -7.7% 108.6%
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 326,362 14,835 -3.7% -4.6%
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 284,787 12,945 6.1% -19.2%
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 236,336 10,743 -11.8% -1.5%
British Pound-Japanese Yen 181,097 8,232 -20.9% -59.3%
Australian Dollar-Japanese Yen 163,839 7,447 -15.5% 18.6%
Euro-Japanese Yen 93,692 4,259 -13.7% 23.0%
British Pound-U.S. Dollar 77,216 3,510 31.8% -13.5%
Euro-U.S. Dollar 57,074 2,594 -12.5% 118.2%
New Zealand Dollar-Japanese Yen 40,579 1,845 -28.7% -28.2%
Other Currency pairs 101,881 4,630 7.2% 1.0%
Items
(Top 5 items in the current month)		 Oct 2020
Trading value Total swap points
Click 365 1,510,642,205,828
Mexican Peso-Japanese Yen 183,579,532,500 1,723
U.S. Dollar-Japanese Yen 341,717,332,100 366
Turkish Lira -Japanese Yen 35,598,375,000 791
South African Rand-Japanese Yen 151,964,048,000 2,177
British Pound-Japanese Yen 245,639,970,800 158
tfx japan forex click365
Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365)

The total trading volume of Equity Index Daily Futures contracts (Click kabu 365) was 1,434,934 (+22.1% MoM /+75.8% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 89,109.

Items Oct 2020
Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Click kabu 365 1,434,934 89,109 22.1% 75.8%
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 18,020 3,604
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 134,672 26,934
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 1,212 242
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 652 130
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 584,806 26,582 -8.7% 0.3%
DJIA Daily Futures contract 677,155 30,780 31.2% 221.3%
DAX® Daily Futures contract 10,005 455 6.0% -36.2%
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 8,412 382 -7.0% 21.6%
Items Oct 2020
Trading value Total Dividends Total Interests
Click kabu 365 3,245,017,630,980 3,204 -1,391
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 41,714,498,000
DJIA Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 35,727,134,880 -37
DAX® Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 1,406,283,600
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract with Reset Date/21 365,576,400 160 -78
Nikkei 225 Daily Futures contract 1,353,065,642,200
DJIA Daily Futures contract 1,796,424,499,500 2,486 -955
DAX® Daily Futures contract 11,605,800,000
FTSE 100 Daily Futures contract 4,708,196,400 558 -321

Interest Rate Futures contracts

The trading volume of Three-month Euroyen futures was 6,272 (-57.1% MoM /-86.3% YoY) and its average daily volume was 285.

Items Oct 2020
Trading Volume Daily Average Change on Previous Month Year on Year Change
Total of Interest Rate Futures contracts 6,272 285 -57.1% -86.3%
Three-month Euroyen futures 6,272 285 -57.1% -86.3%
Options on Three-month Euroyen futures
Put
Call

Total all products

Combined trading volume for all TFX products was 3,376,064 (+3.1% MoM /+16.1% YoY) and its average daily trading volume was 177,343.

