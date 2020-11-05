Solitics’ platform boosts real-time personalization and automation processes for forex companies

Real-time personalization and automation are a necessity for forex companies in order to engage with their traders based on their historical and current behavior in absolute real time. A data-driven marketing automation platform is essential in creating a contextual, relevant and positive experience for the customers, drive conversion rates, increase the average LTV and prevent churn.

Solitics’ data management and automation platform offers brokers connection to all their data sources, marketing channels and provides them with one central UI from which they can manage their personalization and automation, based on their raw data in real-time. ­­

Solitics’ capabilities assist forex companies in increasing conversions

Maximizing the conversion rate is important for brokers in order to lower acquisition costs and grow the customer base and revenue. Brokers can utilize the Solitics platform to create data-driven personal customer journeys, promotions and campaigns and generate a personal experience for their leads and increasing the chance to convert them to paying customers.

For example, raising a pop-up message with timing and content determined automatically based on the relevant data and user actions. This could include the traffic source, stage at which the lead stopped, a certain click on the page or any other data that is relevant. If the lead does not complete the deposit within 3 minutes, for instance, they can raise a pop-up message on the screen with a starting incentive, educational proposition or an offer to help. If the deposit is still not completed within the next hour the broker can also respond with an SMS or a push message as a reminder of the offer.