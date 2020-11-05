Menu

Solitics’ platform boosts real-time personalization and automation processes for forex companies

November 5, 2020


Real-time personalization and automation are a necessity for forex companies in order to engage with their traders based on their historical and current behavior in absolute real time.  A data-driven marketing automation platform is essential in creating a contextual, relevant and positive experience for the customers, drive conversion rates, increase the average LTV and prevent churn.

Solitics’ data management and automation platform offers brokers connection to all their data sources, marketing channels and provides them with one central UI from which they can manage their personalization and automation, based on their raw data in real-time. ­­

Solitics’ capabilities assist forex companies in increasing conversions

Maximizing the conversion rate is important for brokers in order to lower acquisition costs and grow the customer base and revenue. Brokers can utilize the Solitics platform to create data-driven personal customer journeys, promotions and campaigns and generate a personal experience for their leads and increasing the chance to convert them to paying customers.

For example, raising a pop-up message with timing and content determined automatically based on the relevant data and user actions.  This could include the traffic source, stage at which the lead stopped, a certain click on the page or any other data that is relevant.  If the lead does not complete the deposit within 3 minutes, for instance, they can raise a pop-up message on the screen with a starting incentive, educational proposition or an offer to help. If the deposit is still not completed within the next hour the broker can also respond with an SMS or a push message as a reminder of the offer.

Solitics integrates live contextual pop-up messages on the MT4 and MT5 desktop app through CPattern
The messages could be then followed up with an email the next day. At any given point, should the lead come back into the site or even a certain page, the system will respond accordingly, encouraging the lead to complete the deposit, while at the same time updating the customer record in the CRM, notifying the sales representative.

Once the lead has converted, the customer will be automatically moved to the next segment and a new journey will start for them. This will happen while maintaining various rules and conditions of communication policies, based on the data in real-time.

Regulation and compliance capabilities

Solitics can also automate and increase the completion rates of the KYC processes.  Based on each trader’s KYC status, brokers automatically remind the customers to send the relevant documentation via multiple channels (live pop-ups, email or SMS). This mechanism accelerates the registration process.

Handling Margin calls is another relevant operation for every broker. The calculation and issuance of margin calls depends on the collection of data and easy communication. Solitics can help forex companies automate all aspects of their margin call process.

The Solitics platform utilizes data and enables brokers to react in real-time to any trader. By providing personalized experience to their traders, brokers can enhance their retention and conversion efforts to generate substantial revenue uplifts.

