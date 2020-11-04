PrimeXM reports over 4.5% MoM rise in trading volumes with $894.36 billion in October

PrimeXM released its trading volumes for October yesterday. The broker registered a total of $894.36 billion in monthly trading volume in October across the 3 major Data Center locations, representing a 4.55% MoM decrease in trading activities.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in October reached $40.65 billion. 28 October was the highest daily trading volume of the month with a $58.16 billion turnovers. The total trades registered in October was 25.07 million.