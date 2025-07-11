CME Average Daily Volume Hits New Heights in Q2

CME Group reported a record international average daily volume (ADV) of 9.2 million contracts in the second quarter of 2025, marking an 18% increase year on year.

The surge was fuelled by all-time highs in both the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions, reflecting rising global demand for risk management tools.

EMEA ADV reached 6.7 million contracts, up 15% from Q2 last year. Growth was led by Equity Index contracts, which rose 43%, followed by Energy up 15%, Interest Rates up 12%, and Metals up 5%.

In APAC, ADV climbed 30% to 2.2 million contracts, with Energy products surging 67%, Metals up 34%, and Agricultural products increasing 13%.

“During this period of heightened volatility, a broad range of market participants again turned to CME Group to manage risk and pursue opportunities across asset classes,” said Julie Winkler, Senior Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer. “Our clients continue to rely on the strength of our global benchmarks and around-the-clock liquidity.”

Other regional highlights include Canada’s ADV growing 17% to 190,000 contracts, and Latin America’s rising 4% to 189,000. Foreign Exchange and Metals products reached new highs in LatAm.

Globally, CME Group’s overall Q2 ADV also hit a record 30.2 million contracts, up 16% from last year, with record volumes in Interest Rate, Agricultural, and Metals products.