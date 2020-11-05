Cboe Futures ADV volumes drops 23% MoM in October

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported October 2020 volumes, with drops in the volumes, compared to September and August.

Cboe reported Options ADV down 7.6% MoM, Futures ADV were also down 23.2% MoM. US Equities ADV fell by 6% MoM and Global FX ADNV dropped by 3% MoM compared to September.

Cboe registered for October: