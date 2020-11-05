Cboe Futures ADV volumes drops 23% MoM in October

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. reported October 2020 volumes, with drops in the volumes, compared to September and August.
Cboe reported Options ADV down 7.6% MoM, Futures ADV were also down 23.2% MoM. US Equities ADV fell by 6% MoM and Global FX ADNV dropped by 3% MoM compared to September.
Cboe registered for October:
- Total options ADV was up 27% YoY.
- Total US Equities ADV rose 29% YoY.
- ADV in VIX options and Mini-SPX options were both up 35%MoM.
- Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share in October 2020 reaches new all-time high.
Cboe’s October highlights include:
- Cboe C2 Options Exchange set a new monthly volume record with 22.3 million contracts traded, surpassing the previous record of 21.5 million contracts set in September 2020.
- ADV in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was 492,200 contracts, up 35% MoM and up 21% YoY.
- ADV in Mini-SPX options (XSP) reached 29,868 contracts, up 35% MoM
- Total volume in Mini VIX futures (VXM) has surpassed more than 1.5 million contracts since launch on August 9.
- ADV in Cboe iBoxx iShares $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) was 547 contracts, up 7% MoM, and up 428% YoY.
- Cboe iBoxx iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (IBIG) futures traded on CFE reached a new ADV high of 144 contracts, up 56% MoM.
- US Equities ADV year-to-date through October is up 51% YoY.
- Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share reached a new all-time high in October, capturing 7.8% of the market.
- Global FX total ADNV year-to-date through October is up 5% YoY.
