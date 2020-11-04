MOEX trading volumes at RUB 87.7 trillion in October, up by almost 4%MoM

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 89.7 trillion in total trading volumes in October, up by 3.7% MoM (RUB 86.5 trillion in September).
Some sections of the market reported drops, while others had small growth compared to September when all sections were up. The Equity & Bonds Market led with 12.1% MoM growth, followed by the Money Market with 6.9%MoM increase. the FX Market registered no change MoM and the Derivatives Market fell 3.8%MoM.
Equity & Bonds Market
The total turnover for equity and bonds markets was RUB 4,530.8 billion, registering a growth of 12.1%MoM (RUB 4,041.3 billion in September).
In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 14.5% MoM decrease with RUB 1,719.4 billion (RUB 2,011.4 billion in September). ADTV fell 14.4 %MoM with RUB 78.2 billion (RUB 91.4 billion for September 2020).
Corporate, regional and sovereign bonds marked a 38.5% MoM rise with RUB 2,811.4 billion (RUB 2029.9 billion in September 2020). ADTV grew by 38.5% MoM, reporting RUB 127.8 billion (RUB 92.3 billion in September 2020).
Ninety-eight new bond issues were placed in October 2020 with total value of RUB 2,330.3 billion (RUB 307.8 billion in overnight bonds).
Derivatives Market
RUB 12.6 trillion (RUB 13.1 trillion in September 2020) are attributed to derivatives and market volumes in October, down by 3.8% MoM. Contracts were 190.6 million (RUB 187.2 million contracts in September 2020). Of these futures account for 186.1 million and options for 4.5 million. ADTV was RUB 574.6 billion, making a 3.1% MoM decrease (RUB 593.2 billion in September 2020).
Open interest at the end of the month amounted to RUB 667.6 billion, down by 4% MoM (RUB 695.6 billion in September 2020).
The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volumes fell more than 70% MoM to RUB 32.7 billion (RUB 109.9 billion in September).
FX Market
The total trading volume of the FX market was RUB 29.9 trillion in October with no change since September. Spot trades accounted for RUB 8.8 trillion (down by 2.2% MoM) and swap trades and forwards to RUB 21 trillion (up by 1% MoM). ADTV amounted to RUB 1,358.5 billion (USD 17.5 billion) in October, compared to September when it was to RUB 1,357.2 billion (USD 17.9 billion).
Money Market
The trading volume for the money market rose by 6.9 % MoM to RUB 41.6 trillion (RUB 38.9 trillion in September 2020). ADTV was RUB 1,892.3 billion in October (RUB 22.7 trillion in September 2020). The CCP-cleared repo segment trading volume grew 0.4% MoM to RUB 22.8 trillion.