MOEX trading volumes at RUB 87.7 trillion in October, up by almost 4%MoM

The Russian market operator Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported RUB 89.7 trillion in total trading volumes in October, up by 3.7% MoM (RUB 86.5 trillion in September).

Some sections of the market reported drops, while others had small growth compared to September when all sections were up. The Equity & Bonds Market led with 12.1% MoM growth, followed by the Money Market with 6.9%MoM increase. the FX Market registered no change MoM and the Derivatives Market fell 3.8%MoM.

Equity & Bonds Market

The total turnover for equity and bonds markets was RUB 4,530.8 billion, registering a growth of 12.1%MoM (RUB 4,041.3 billion in September).

In shares, RDRs and investment fund units registered 14.5% MoM decrease with RUB 1,719.4 billion (RUB 2,011.4 billion in September). ADTV fell 14.4 %MoM with RUB 78.2 billion (RUB 91.4 billion for September 2020).

Corporate, regional and sovereign bonds marked a 38.5% MoM rise with RUB 2,811.4 billion (RUB 2029.9 billion in September 2020). ADTV grew by 38.5% MoM, reporting RUB 127.8 billion (RUB 92.3 billion in September 2020).

Ninety-eight new bond issues were placed in October 2020 with total value of RUB 2,330.3 billion (RUB 307.8 billion in overnight bonds).