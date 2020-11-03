TraderEvolution partners with ColmexPro to boost its multi-asset offering

End-to-end technology provider TraderEvolution announced that ColmexPro is the latest broker to start using its software solution to integrate access to a multitude of asset classes into its offering.

The CySEC regulated brokerage company is committed to expanding the list of products it offers to its clients. Its integration with TraderEvolution enables ColmexPro to deploy an extended list of customised solutions that ultimately offers more than 25,000 stocks.

After TraderEvolution’s offering was deployed for ColmexPro, the brokerage company is prepared to service the increasing demand for stock trading among retail traders.

TraderEvolution’s stock trading platform was integrated into the broker’s back office with some customizations. This integration is part of the brokerage’s transition to offer more stocks to its clients focusing on the US and OTC markets for the launch and later implementation of European shares.