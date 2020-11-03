Menu

TraderEvolution partners with ColmexPro to boost its multi-asset offering

Platforms November 3, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


End-to-end technology provider TraderEvolution announced that ColmexPro is the latest broker to start using its software solution to integrate access to a multitude of asset classes into its offering.

The CySEC regulated brokerage company is committed to expanding the list of products it offers to its clients. Its integration with TraderEvolution enables ColmexPro to deploy an extended list of customised solutions that ultimately offers more than 25,000 stocks.

After TraderEvolution’s offering was deployed for ColmexPro, the brokerage company is prepared to service the increasing demand for stock trading among retail traders.

TraderEvolution’s stock trading platform was integrated into the broker’s back office with some customizations. This integration is part of the brokerage’s transition to offer more stocks to its clients focusing on the US and OTC markets for the launch and later implementation of European shares.

technology partnership
Share via

Chief Risk Officer of ColmexPro, Avishay Kastner said:

We are extremely pleased with TraderEvolution’s competitive package offering, and the team of reliable professionals that worked with us through the integration.

Kastner added:

TraderEvolution’s platform adds a lot of features, with all the advantages of a multi-asset platform that enables us to provide a top-notch solution to our clients with trading from the chart, reliable execution across three of our white labels.

Roman Nalivayko, CEO of TraderEvolution, commented:

Roman Nalivayko, TraderEvolution
Roman Nalivayko
Source: LinkedIn

We are proud to have earned trust and confidence of such a well-established, regulated European broker as ColmexPro. This outstanding project was possible thanks to the high level of expertise of our teams, close cooperation and mutual understanding which helped to overcome all challenges of the implementation.

Read more on TraderEvolution:

Related News

arrow
X
Solitics integrates live messages on the MT4 and MT5 desktop app…PlatformsThe Solitics’ platform connects to all distributed data sources, works with the raw data and makes it available in real-time. It combining this with…

TraderEvolution partners with ColmexPro to boost its multi-asset offering

0
Send this to a friend