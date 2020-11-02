Cboe reports $292 million net revenue for Q3 2020

Exchange holding company Cboe Global Markets released its results for the third quarter of 2020.

The company reports that diluted EPS for the third quarter were $1.01, down by 1.9 % from the second quarter and up 7% YoY compared to the third quarter the previous year. Cboe also reports adjusted diluted EPS for Q3 of f $1.11 with 15.3% decrease from Q2 and 14% YoY from the same period the previous year.

Cboe registered net revenue of $292 million for Q3 2020, down by 1.7% compared to Q2 2020 when it reached $296.9 million. The number was also down 1% YoY compared to Q3 2019.

EBITDA Margin for Q3 was 72.6%, compared to 65.2% the same period the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin reached 65.9%, compared to 70.9% in 2019. Cboe returned $88 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.