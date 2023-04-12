Euronext’s FX trading volumes up by 26% MoM in March 2023

On yearly basis, the numbers dropped 13.22% from March 2022, when the exchange posted $600.6 billion.

FX Spot trading, formerly known as FastMatch, registered $521.2 billion for the period compared to $412.2 billion in February 2023.

The Pan-European derivatives exchange Euronext released its trading volumes for March 2023. The company’s total FX spot trading volume jumped 26.4% compared to previous month.

The average daily volume in FX for last month came in at $22.6 billion. Compared to February’s $20.6 billion, this was also a 9.7% MoM increase.

Total Cash Market numbers in March stood at $292.0 million, up by 22.7% MoM compared to previous month. On yearly basis, the exchange saw a 25.3% decrease.

Derivatives markets on Euronext rose 31% MoM in March to 17.3 million contracts. Compared to March 2022, the numbers dropped 12.18%.

The company highlighted in its latest report that it has registered its third highest equity value traded in history” on 17 March., reaching €27.6 billion, driven by higher volatility.

The exchange said:

Over March 2023, €12.7 billion of average daily traded volumes was reported on Euronext markets, the highest level in 12 months. During this time, Euronext reinforced its position as the venue of price formation in Europe thanks to its continued superior market quality.

Euronext recently reported a 9.3% rise in its underlying revenue and income for 2022 to €1.48 billion.