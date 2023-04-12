Euronext’s FX trading volumes up by 26% MoM in March 2023

Total Cash Market numbers in March stood at $292.0 million, up by 22.7% MoM compared to previous month. On yearly basis, the exchange saw a 25.3% decrease.
Derivatives markets on Euronext rose 31% MoM in March to 17.3 million contracts. Compared to March 2022, the numbers dropped 12.18%.
The company highlighted in its latest report that it has registered its third highest equity value traded in history” on 17 March., reaching €27.6 billion, driven by higher volatility.
The exchange said:
Over March 2023, €12.7 billion of average daily traded volumes was reported on Euronext markets, the highest level in 12 months. During this time, Euronext reinforced its position as the venue of price formation in Europe thanks to its continued superior market quality.
