Deutsche Börse’s Eurex Announces Launch of Futures on the MSCI Korea Index

Eurex, the derivatives arm of Deutsche Börse Group, has launched USD-denominated futures on the MSCI Korea Net Total Return Index, expanding its global index derivatives suite. Trading commenced on 14 July 2025.

The new contracts give international institutional investors access to South Korea’s equity market, now accounting for 10.73% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and ranking as its fourth-largest country component.

Eurex stated that it is now the only derivatives exchange outside Korea to offer access to a Korean equity index, aiming to improve margin efficiency and trading for global clients.

Ralf Huesmann, Head of MSCI Derivatives Product Design at Eurex, said the move completes Eurex’s MSCI offering: “This allows global investors to trade all these markets with the same index methodology, similar contract specifications and bundled in one clearing house to be highly margin efficient.”

The launch follows the completion of a clearing link with Korea Exchange (KRX). While previous focus was on KOSPI derivatives used mainly by retail traders, the new futures are said to cater to asset managers, banks, and institutional investors looking for dollar-based exposure.

George Harrington, Global Head of Fixed Income & Derivatives at MSCI, noted, “This index suite is broadly used by institutional investors worldwide as a benchmark for Korean equity exposure.”

With the addition of Korea, Eurex said it offers country futures on any market with a weighting of above 1% in either the MSCI World Index or the MSCI EM Index.