Deutsche Börse reports €146 billion in turnover for October

Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for October 2020. The volumes for last month fell slightly, compared to September and August and were up on year-over-year basis.

The company reported a 2% MoM drop in turnover with €146 billion in October (€149 billion for September 2020). The numbers are up by 7.8% in comparison to October 2019 when it was €135.4 billion.

€119.4 billion of the total turnover in October was attributable to Xetra with a 4% decrease MoM, compared to the €124.9 billion in September. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €5.4 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €4.3 billion, registering 7% MoM rise compared to September when it was €4 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €22.3 billion, up by 11% MoM (€20.1 billion for September).