Menu

Deutsche Börse reports €146 billion in turnover for October

Exchanges November 2, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Deutsche Börse published its monthly volumes report for October 2020. The volumes for last month fell slightly, compared to September and August and were up on year-over-year basis.

The company reported a 2% MoM drop in turnover with €146 billion in October (€149 billion for September 2020). The numbers are up by 7.8% in comparison to October 2019 when it was €135.4 billion.

€119.4 billion of the total turnover in October was attributable to Xetra with a 4% decrease MoM, compared to the €124.9 billion in September. Xetra’s average daily trading volume was €5.4 billion. Börse Frankfurt achieved turnover of €4.3 billion, registering 7% MoM rise compared to September when it was €4 billion and Tradegate Exchange made €22.3 billion, up by 11% MoM (€20.1 billion for September).

Deutsche Börse
Share via

Divided by class of asset, equities generated around €126.1 billion. Trading ETFs/ETCs/ETNs earned €17.8 billion. The trading volume in bonds was €0.4 billion, in certificates €1.5 billion and in funds €0.3 billion.

SAP SE achieved the highest volume from the DAX stock on Xetra in October with €9.8 billionHelloFresh SE led the MDAX equities with €1.1 billion in October and Encavis AG led the SDAX index with €190.3 million. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF generated the largest volume in the ETF sector with €1.5 billion.

Xetra Frankfurt Tradegate In total
Equities 104.0 2.3 19.7 126.1
ETFs/ETCs/ETNs 15.4 0.2 2.3 17.8
Bonds 0.2 0.1 0.4
Funds 0.1 0.1 0.3
Certificates 1.5 1.5
Oct. ‘20 in total 119.4 4.3 22.3 146.0
Sept. ‘20 in total 124.9 4.0 20.1 116.9

Related News

arrow
X
Cboe reports $292 million net revenue for Q3 2020…ExchangesEdward T. Tilly, Cboe Global Markets Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: Our third quarter results highlight continued robust …

Deutsche Börse reports €146 billion in turnover for October

0
Send this to a friend