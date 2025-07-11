ICE Sets New H1 Record for Volumes Traded

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) reported a record-breaking first half of 2025, with 1.2 billion futures and options contracts traded across its global markets, representing a 24% increase year-over-year.

The exchange also recorded an average daily volume of 10 million contracts, around 6 million of which were commodity-related.

ICE’s energy markets led the charge, with a record 673.4 million energy contracts traded. Oil futures and options accounted for 400.8 million contracts, while natural gas trading reached 250.8 million. Environmental markets also saw growth, hitting 10.6 million contracts traded.

Financials also contributed to the surge, with 512 million contracts traded. ICE Euribor and ICE SONIA were standouts, with 283.3 million and 114 million contracts traded, respectively.

Across benchmark contracts, ICE Brent led with 211.4 million traded, followed by ICE WTI (55.3 million), ICE Gasoil (53.5 million), and ICE TTF natural gas (61.2 million).

“In these market conditions, customers favour liquidity,” said Trabue Bland, SVP of Futures Exchanges at ICE. “The record first half for volumes traded has been accompanied by record open interest in June as customers utilise the liquidity across ICE’s markets to manage risk exposure across asset classes.”

Open interest across ICE’s markets increased by 10% year-over-year.