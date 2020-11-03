Dean Berry joins Refinitiv as global head of trading

This year’s increased volatility continues to accelerate further electronification of markets and multi asset strategies, as markets become faster and more interconnected. Dean’s background gives him a deep understanding of our trading customers’ data, analytics and workflow needs, ensuring we are delivering best-in-class solutions to help our customers succeed in these evolving market conditions.

Prior to joining Refinitiv, Berry was at BGC Partners, where he was the global head of the Electronic and Hybrid Markets division. He has extensive experience, covering multiple asset classes, low touch electronic and high touch trading strategies and includes deep knowledge of global markets with significant experience in Asian markets, with roles in both Singapore and Japan. Berry has worked at companies such as ICAP, Bank of Ireland, Société General, Nordea, Dresdner Kleinwort and Deutsche Bank,

Financial markets data and infrastructure provider Refinitiv today named Dean Berry as Global Head of Trading, based in London.

Dean Berry commented:

Refinitiv offers one of the best portfolios of solutions to enable informed and compliant trading decisions, across all asset classes and all points in the trading lifecycle. I am delighted to join Refinitiv at a time when continued electronification of trading markets makes timely access to powerful data and products more important than ever.

Refinitiv’s suite of Trading solutions allows professionals to execute trades confidently with its multi-asset trading solutions from pre- to post-trade with comprehensive real-time data, analytics, efficient execution and reliable post-trade services.

Refinitiv’s data and expertise help critical decision-making and execution across energy, commodities, foreign exchange, bonds, credit and equity markets to bring a full multi-asset trading capability for our clients in an integrated manner.

Read more on Refinitiv: