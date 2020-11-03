Dean Berry joins Refinitiv as global head of trading

Financial markets data and infrastructure provider Refinitiv today named Dean Berry as Global Head of Trading, based in London.
Prior to joining Refinitiv, Berry was at BGC Partners, where he was the global head of the Electronic and Hybrid Markets division. He has extensive experience, covering multiple asset classes, low touch electronic and high touch trading strategies and includes deep knowledge of global markets with significant experience in Asian markets, with roles in both Singapore and Japan. Berry has worked at companies such as ICAP, Bank of Ireland, Société General, Nordea, Dresdner Kleinwort and Deutsche Bank,
Andrea Stone, Chief Customer Proposition Officer, Refinitiv said:
This year’s increased volatility continues to accelerate further electronification of markets and multi asset strategies, as markets become faster and more interconnected. Dean’s background gives him a deep understanding of our trading customers’ data, analytics and workflow needs, ensuring we are delivering best-in-class solutions to help our customers succeed in these evolving market conditions.