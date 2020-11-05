Industry veteran Samer Mourched joins Accuindex executive team as COO

Forex and CFD brokerage Accuindex announced the appointment of industry veteran Samer Mourched as Chief Operations Officer. Mourched’s experience spans across 15 years of senior leadership appointments in leading financial institutions.

Mourched’s focus has been primarily on business operations, digital infrastructure, risk management, compliance within the online trading industry, as well as the crypto and blockchain sphere. At his new position as COO, he will concentrate on growing the firm’s technological and asset class advancements, regulation, marketing and global expansion.