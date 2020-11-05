Industry veteran Samer Mourched joins Accuindex executive team as COO

Forex and CFD brokerage Accuindex announced the appointment of industry veteran Samer Mourched as Chief Operations Officer. Mourched’s experience spans across 15 years of senior leadership appointments in leading financial institutions.
Mourched’s focus has been primarily on business operations, digital infrastructure, risk management, compliance within the online trading industry, as well as the crypto and blockchain sphere. At his new position as COO, he will concentrate on growing the firm’s technological and asset class advancements, regulation, marketing and global expansion.
Samer Mourched, Chief Operations Officer at Accuindex commented:
This is an exciting time for the Forex and CFD industry. I am delighted to have joined Accuindex a brokerage with ambitious growth plans and strong market integrity. I look forward to leading this organization and focusing on developing its offering of cutting-edge trading technology, building a strong team and building on the firms strategic development plans.
Mourched has previously held roles as a Founder, CEO, Managing Director and Consultant in various jurisdictions where he has gathered experience in risk management, digital transformation, as well as sales, marketing and team management.