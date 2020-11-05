Eventus Systems appoints Vincent Turcotte as Sales Director, Asia Pacific

Global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider Eventus Systems announced that Vincent Turcotte joined the firm as Sales Director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, operating out of Hong Kong. Turcotte brings over three decades of experience at exchanges, broker-dealers and futures commission merchants (FCMs), most recently as Director, Asia Pacific for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Turcotte will report to Scott Schroeder, Eventus Global Head of Sales. He will play an essential role in further building on the firm’s regional presence, established in Singapore in 2018. This year, Eventus also expanded its footprint in Europe with David Ririe and Matt Jefford as the latest hires there, each joining in September as Sales Director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Turcotte will initially focus on growing the firm’s client base in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Singapore.

Scott Schroeder commented: