Eventus Systems appoints Vincent Turcotte as Sales Director, Asia Pacific

Global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider Eventus Systems announced that Vincent Turcotte joined the firm as Sales Director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, operating out of Hong Kong. Turcotte brings over three decades of experience at exchanges, broker-dealers and futures commission merchants (FCMs), most recently as Director, Asia Pacific for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).
Turcotte will report to Scott Schroeder, Eventus Global Head of Sales. He will play an essential role in further building on the firm’s regional presence, established in Singapore in 2018. This year, Eventus also expanded its footprint in Europe with David Ririe and Matt Jefford as the latest hires there, each joining in September as Sales Director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.
Turcotte will initially focus on growing the firm’s client base in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Singapore.
Scott Schroeder commented:
We see tremendous opportunity for growth in APAC, and Vince is ideally suited to help us achieve that goal. He has extensive, well-rounded capital markets experience across asset classes, as well as a strong track record of accomplishments and outstanding relationships with exchanges, banks and brokerage firms throughout the region. Our CEO Travis Schwab and I had the good fortune to work with Vince many years ago, and we saw in him not only a great colleague but an impressive work ethic. He has a thorough understanding of the challenges our clients and prospects face and our ability to help them solve these.
Vincent Turcotte added:
As financial firms in Asia grow their market share within the global industry, they increasingly want to take more control over their destiny and become less reliant on their prime broker or clearing broker. Eventus can play an important role in helping them determine their own future, define their own risk management policies and take direct responsibility for client management through robust trade surveillance capabilities. I’m excited to introduce a host of new firms – including broker-dealers, FCMs, proprietary trading firms and exchanges – to the broad capabilities and flexibility of Validus in meeting their unique circumstances and regulatory requirements.
Turcotte has represented ICE in the marketing of its platforms in Hong Kong and Singapore for the past four years, with focus on its listed financial products, connectivity, technology and infrastructure. Prior to that, he served as Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Head of Futures & Options for Nomura International, beginning in 2011.
Between 1995 and 2011, Turcotte held senior production and sales management positions at Newedge Group, as well as global banks UBS and JPMorgan Chase in London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore. Before that, he occupied Vice President and Director positions at several brokerage firms after starting his career as a booth clerk and runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange trading floor.
Turcotte has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo and an MBA from DePaul University in Chicago, graduating Cum Laude.