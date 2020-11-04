CME Group reports almost 9% MoM decrease with 15.4 million contracts in October

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for October.
The company registered average daily volume (ADV) of 15.4 million contracts for October with a 8.9% MoM decrease, compared to the previous month when it was 16.9 million.
CME Group’s monthly metrics highlights from October include Equity index of 5.4 million contracts, down by 21.7% MoM and Interest Rate of 5.2 million contracts with a 6% MoM rise. Options ADV reached 2.5 million contracts with 8.7% MoM increase and Energy ADV was 2 million contracts, same as the previous month.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Agricultural ADV for the company was 1.6 million contracts. Foreign Exchange ADV registered 704,000 contracts and Metals ADV of 529,000 contracts.
Additional highlights from October include:
Equity Index ADV grew 60% from October 2019
Micro E-mini Equity Index futures ADV of 2.1M. Micro E-mini futures and options represented 38.2% of overall Equity Index ADV during October 2020
SOFR futures ADV increased 28% from October 2019
Agricultural ADV rose 25% from October 2019, including 14% Soybean futures ADV growth
Record EMEA Agricultural ADV of 305,000 contracts, up 82% from October 2019
Record APAC Agricultural ADV of 111,000 contracts, up 96% from October 2019
Energy options ADV grew 17% from October 2019
Micro Gold futures ADV of 77,000 contracts, represented 14.6% of overall Metals ADV during October 2020
In October, CME group also released its its financial results for the third quarter of 2020, reporting 15% YoY drop in revenue. The exchange also announced the launch of its new CME TreasuryWatch Tool.