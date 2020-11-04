Menu

CME Group reports almost 9% MoM decrease with 15.4 million contracts in October

Exchanges November 4, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for October.

The company registered average daily volume (ADV) of 15.4 million contracts for October with a 8.9% MoM decrease, compared to the previous month when it was 16.9 million.

CME Group’s monthly metrics highlights from October include Equity index of 5.4 million contracts, down by 21.7% MoM and Interest Rate of 5.2 million contracts with a 6% MoM rise. Options ADV reached 2.5 million contracts with 8.7% MoM increase and Energy ADV was 2 million contracts, same as the previous month.

Agricultural ADV for the company was 1.6 million contracts. Foreign Exchange ADV registered 704,000 contracts and Metals ADV of 529,000 contracts.

Additional highlights from October include:

  • Equity Index ADV grew 60% from October 2019
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures ADV of 2.1M. Micro E-mini futures and options represented 38.2% of overall Equity Index ADV during October 2020
  • SOFR futures ADV increased 28% from October 2019
  • Agricultural ADV rose 25% from October 2019, including 14% Soybean futures ADV growth
    • Record EMEA Agricultural ADV of 305,000 contracts, up 82% from October 2019
    • Record APAC Agricultural ADV of 111,000 contracts, up 96% from October 2019
  • Energy options ADV grew 17% from October 2019
  • Micro Gold futures ADV of 77,000 contracts, represented 14.6% of overall Metals ADV during October 2020

In October, CME group also released its its financial results for the third quarter of 2020, reporting 15% YoY drop in revenue. The exchange also announced the launch of its new CME TreasuryWatch Tool.

