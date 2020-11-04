CME Group reports almost 9% MoM decrease with 15.4 million contracts in October

Derivatives marketplace CME Group released its monthly metrics for October.

The company registered average daily volume (ADV) of 15.4 million contracts for October with a 8.9% MoM decrease, compared to the previous month when it was 16.9 million.

CME Group’s monthly metrics highlights from October include Equity index of 5.4 million contracts, down by 21.7% MoM and Interest Rate of 5.2 million contracts with a 6% MoM rise. Options ADV reached 2.5 million contracts with 8.7% MoM increase and Energy ADV was 2 million contracts, same as the previous month.