Beeks Financial Cloud Group Announces ‘Significant’ Proximity Cloud Wins

Beeks Financial Cloud announced on Monday that in June it has record Proximity Cloud contracts worth approximately $10 million. The company also updated the market with its full-year trading figures for 2025.

The cloud computing and connectivity provider for financial markets said that the wins included four- to five-year contracts and renewals with brokerage and fintech firms across the UAE and Europe.

The deals are said to reflect “growing demand for Beeks’ private cloud infrastructure” and are expected to contribute revenue across both FY25 and FY26.

Beeks said it expects revenue for the year ended 30 June 2025 to rise around 25% to £35.5 million, with underlying EBITDA up 29% to £13.8 million and profit before tax jumping 41% to £5.5 million.

On a constant currency basis, revenue would have increased 26%, and pre-tax profit 46%.

The company said FY25 was “a year of sales momentum,” highlighting progress with multi-year contracts across the firm’s Proximity, Private and Exchange Cloud offerings.

Major deals included contracts with Grupo Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, the Australian Securities Exchange, and cryptocurrency platform Kraken.

“Consistent with previous years, we are yet again set to deliver significant double-digit growth,” CEO Gordon McArthur said.

Beeks ended the year with net cash of £6.96 million, up from £6.58 million in 2024, despite investment in infrastructure.

The company stated that its growing pipeline leaves it confident about maintaining momentum into FY26 and beyond. Final audited results are expected in October.