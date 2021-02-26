Forex Weekly Look Back: FXCubic names Richard Bartlett Head of Sales, Refinitiv launches Order Splitting on its trading platform

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 22th and 26th February on LeapRate.

Global institutional investment network Liquidnet has announced the appointment of John Emmert as Head of Trading Desk for the Americas. The new appointment follows the company’s continued development of its execution solutions in the region. At his new position, Emmert will work on developing new trading experience to bring together specialized institutional expertise and insight, liquidity search tools and real-time analytics across the desk’s algorithmic program and single-stock trading capabilities.

Refinitiv has announced the launch of Order Splitting on its FXall trading platform, a workflow solution that provides greater flexibility and control over the staging and execution of FX trades. The new solution allows traders to split one order into multiple smaller orders that can be traded using different execution methods and across multiple liquidity providers.

Tabula – the ETF provider focused on a fixed income for European institutional investors – has today been announced as the 27th ETF issuer on the Swiss Stock Exchange. This revelation comes after the provider listed its US Enhanced UCITS ETF, meaning that new prospects for passive investments in the Fixed Income space are now on offer. This makes it the 4th new product provider to join the exchange this year, following the two new ETP issuers CoinShares and ETC Group, as well as the structured product issuer Exane. All of these new products joined within the space of just 10 days back in January 2021.

The Saxo Bank Group announced its financial results for 2020 with strong net profit which increased to DKK 750 million from DKK 40 million in the previous year. The Denmark-based Group reported high number of 238,000 new active clients in 2020 and a total number of active clients reaching 660,000. The company stated that its client base has increased 280% since 2018. The financial service provider also registered operating income of DKK 4,316 million in 2020 with a 65% from the DKK 2,611 million in 2019. EBITDA raised to DKK 1,612 million in 2020 from DKK 822 million in the previous year.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has launched an immunity policy for certain offenses such as market manipulation, insider trading and dishonest conduct. The new policy allows an individual who was engaged with others in such actions as market manipulation and insider trading in the course of carrying on a financial services business, to seek immunity from civil penalty and criminal proceedings. This policy covers only individuals and not corporations.

SIX, the financial services company that operates the infrastructure for the Swiss financial centre has announced taking a majority stake via growth investment in Canadian-based AI platform specializing in ESG and alternative data sets, Orenda Software Solutions. The move is part of SIX’s strategy to help its customers drive more insights with data, providing consumption-ready data and analytics for faster and more informed decisions.

Marex Spectron has announced adding new energy futures trading and clearing group to its North America arm, based in New York. The team there includes seven seasoned exchange-traded energy market specialists led by Martin Timmins, joined from ED&F Man Capital Markets, Inc to service a broad range of commercial hedgers and institutional investors.

Fintech firm Broadridge has announced a new offering that will work to extend market access to securities-based lending via an end-to-end SBL technology platform while also helping to connect wealth managers to banks and other significant financial institutions. The Bancorp, Inc. will be joining the Wealth Lending Network marketplace as an inaugural funding partner.

Economic and financial data provider Macrobond Financial has appointed Howard Rees as Chief Commercial Officer. Rees will be based in the London office and he will oversee all global sales, customer activities and strategic partnerships. Most recently, Rees served as Head of International Sales at Burgiss, where he led the US private-equity data and analytics provider’s expansion across key markets.

London-based FX technology provider FXCubic announced team expansion with a veteran hire, former head of business development team at Centroid Solutions, Richard Bartlett. Bartlett has a decade of experience in the finance sector as head of global sales for multiple FX brokerages before moving into the B2B side of the FX technology space. Bartlett led the global sales team at PrimeXM for five years.

The developer of technology software for multi-asset brokers Brokeree Solutions has announced MT4/5 Maintenance Package for MetaTrader platforms. The new service allows brokers to outsource platform installment and infrastructure configuration to their specialists. Brokers can request services from the MetaTrader Maintenance Package such as setting up live, demo and backup servers with the full configuration of groups, symbols, swaps, and commissions. Brokers can also get their technical questions about MT4/MT5 servers resolved from the Brokeree team.

ThinkMarkets has now obtained a licence that will grant clients in Japan access to their trading platform, ThinkTrader. This platform will allow Japanese investors to trade CFDs based on cryptocurrencies 24/7, with weekend access included in its functionality. Regulated and authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Australian ‎Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), ThinkMarkets is a multi-licensed and multi-asset online forex brokerage firm that works to provide its users with a seamless trading experience. The firm recently turned to Japan’s financial services regulator to gain a presence in the Japanese Forex market and has now acquired a licence to make its first moves.

LMAX Group’s subsidiary LMAX Exchange has appointed Christian Skovgaard Larsen as Liquidity Manager. He will be based in London and his responsibilities will include “transparent, precise, consistent execution”, as stated in his LinkedIn profile. Larsen is an expert in the trading industry with expertise in FX spot and derivatives, options, forwards and swaps, NDFs and futures. He has experience in market making, proprietary and principal trading and agency sales-trading & execution.