SIX invests in Ordena Software Solutions and enhances ESG offering

SIX, the financial services company that operates the infrastructure for the Swiss financial centre has announced taking a majority stake via growth investment in Canadian-based AI platform specializing in ESG and alternative data sets, Orenda Software Solutions. The move is part of SIX’s strategy to help its customers drive more insights with data, providing consumption-ready data and analytics for faster and more informed decisions.

Tanya Seajay, founder and CEO of Orenda commented:

SIX has a strong commitment to both innovation and sustainability. We had previously announced a sales partnership with SIX, this new step enables Orenda to accelerate its expansion to a much broader global customer base and to develop new solutions that combine the vast securities database of SIX and Orenda unique skillset.

The finalization of the transaction is planned for the first quarter of 2021. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.