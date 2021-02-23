New York-based energy futures group joins Marex Spectron

Marex Spectron has announced adding new energy futures trading and clearing group to its North America arm, based in New York. The team there includes seven seasoned exchange-traded energy market specialists led by Martin Timmins, joined from ED&F Man Capital Markets, Inc to service a broad range of commercial hedgers and institutional investors.

Marex established this group as the latest move in its strategy to extend its footprint and product specialties in North America. Veteran in energy futures, most recently Timmins served as Managing Director and Global Head of Energy at ED&F Man. At his new position, he reports to Ram Vittal, CEO, Marex North America. In the team are also Lauren Kane, Matthew Ventura, Christopher Timmins, Joseph Mancino, Joseph Posillico and Robert Hadley.