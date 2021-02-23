New York-based energy futures group joins Marex Spectron

Marex Spectron has announced adding new energy futures trading and clearing group to its North America arm, based in New York. The team there includes seven seasoned exchange-traded energy market specialists led by Martin Timmins, joined from ED&F Man Capital Markets, Inc to service a broad range of commercial hedgers and institutional investors.
Marex established this group as the latest move in its strategy to extend its footprint and product specialties in North America. Veteran in energy futures, most recently Timmins served as Managing Director and Global Head of Energy at ED&F Man. At his new position, he reports to Ram Vittal, CEO, Marex North America. In the team are also Lauren Kane, Matthew Ventura, Christopher Timmins, Joseph Mancino, Joseph Posillico and Robert Hadley.
Vittal commented:
We’re delighted to welcome this talented execution and clearing team with decades of experience in exchange-traded energy markets. We have been steadily growing our presence and expertise in North America to enhance our offering to clients globally. We fully expect that the Energy Futures group will further strengthen our comprehensive capabilities in this dynamic sector.
Timmins said:
We were impressed with Marex’s growth story and view the firm’s strong foothold globally in the over-the-counter energy markets as a great complement to our exchange-traded offering for the commercial hedging community and institutional investors alike. Joining Marex gives us an opportunity to collaborate with very experienced OTC colleagues and to introduce clients to a wider array of energy products – particularly with anticipated changes in the energy space and growing interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) instruments, At the same time, Marex clients globally can now benefit from a dedicated energy futures and clearing team.
Marex has taken steps to build its execution and clearing capabilities across product sectors in North America in the last two years. In 2019 the company acquired of the customer business of Rosenthal Collins Group, it added several execution and brokerage teams and in November 2020 acquired X-Change Financial Access, an exchange-traded derivatives execution broker.