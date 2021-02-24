ASIC launches immunity policy for market manipulation and insider trading

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has launched an immunity policy for certain offenses such as market manipulation, insider trading and dishonest conduct.

The new policy allows an individual who was engaged with others in such actions as market manipulation and insider trading in the course of carrying on a financial services business, to seek immunity from civil penalty and criminal proceedings. This policy covers only individuals and not corporations.

This policy will help the Australian watchdog in identifying and taking action against specific markets and financial services breaches of the law and strengthen its prosecution tools.

ASIC will be able to grant civil immunity and the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecution (CDPP) will be able to grant criminal immunity. ASIC will help the CFPP to make decisions with input for criminal immunity applications.