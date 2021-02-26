ESMA appoints Annemie Rombouts as chair of CRSC

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) announced that its Board has appointed Annemie Rombouts as Chair of the Corporate Reporting Standing Committee (CRSC).
According to the official press release, Rombouts was previously Deputy Chair of the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority. Her new appointment as chair of the CRSC is effective immediately.
The appointment is for term of one year and will run until February 2022.
In her new role, Rombouts will be responsible of monitoring of regulatory developments as well as establishing appropriate supervisory convergence on issues relating to accounting (under International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS), periodic financial reporting, non-financial reporting, electronic reporting developments and storage of regulated information (in the relevant areas under the CRSC’s remit) as well as audit.