Carlyle and Clearstream Partner to Broaden Access to Private Market Funds

This week, it was revealed that Carlyle has partnered with Clearstream, Deutsche Börse Group’s post-trade services provider, to expand access to its open-ended private market strategies via Clearstream’s global distribution network.

The companies said in a press release that the move will simplify the process of investing in private markets and broaden access for wealth managers and their clients.

They explained that by leveraging Clearstream Fund Services’ platform, Carlyle will gain exposure to more than 300 distribution partners, including major global wealth managers with strong footprints in Switzerland, Germany, and Asia-Pacific.

The move is designed to ease operational burdens and reduce costs typically associated with private market investing.

Clearstream provides an end-to-end infrastructure for private markets, including order routing, settlement, asset servicing, and regulatory oversight.

Its Vestima platform will be used to facilitate secure and efficient fund order placement. Clearstream currently services nearly €4 trillion in traditional funds and €300 billion in private and alternative assets.

“This collaboration underscores Clearstream’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that streamline the complexities of private market investing,” said Moritz Dechow, Head of Distribution at Clearstream Fund Services.

Sophie Dodson, Head of Global Wealth Distribution for Europe at Carlyle, and Stuart Medlen, Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to partner with Clearstream on our growing list of open-ended strategies. We look forward to their solutions continuing to expand our reach in the international wealth channel.”