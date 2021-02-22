ThinkMarkets licensed to enter Japanese FX Market

Regulated and authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Australian ‎Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), ThinkMarkets is a multi-licensed and multi-asset online forex brokerage firm that works to provide its users with a seamless trading experience. The firm recently turned to Japan’s financial services regulator to gain a presence in the Japanese Forex market and has now acquired a licence to make its first moves.

ThinkMarkets has now obtained a licence that will grant clients in Japan access to their trading platform, ThinkTrader. This platform will allow Japanese investors to trade CFDs based on cryptocurrencies 24/7, with weekend access included in its functionality.

Nauman Anees, CEO of ThinkMarkets, said:

Tokyo is one of the world’s largest foreign exchange trading hubs, so the expansion of our brokerage services offering with the addition of FX in Japan is an exciting milestone for us as we continue our global expansion.

Since acquiring mobile app provider Trade Interceptor back in 2017, ThinkMarkets has focussed its objective with a more mobile-centric approach, having recorded a noticeable increase in the number of transactions placed on mobile devices. As such, ThinkTrader is accessible with a single login on either mobile, desktop, or tablet devices and offers a variety of unique functionalities, including split-and-quad-screen view. To support technical analysis, it also provides its users more than 80 indicators, as well as sophisticated charting thanks to its 50+ advanced drawing tools.

As a result of the licencing agreement, ThinkMarkets is now set to open a new office in Tokyo to suit local clients’ needs. Here, the firm will be trading under the corporate name TF Global Markets Japan Ltd. It has been announced that Koike Kazuhiro will act as chief executive for the Japanese branch, heading its operations with years of industry experience behind him.

Kazuhiro said:

Adding Japan’s foreign exchange markets to our existing brokerage services will appeal to current forex traders, while our Tokyo office opening will allow us to better serve local customer needs.

Kazuhrio has a number of previous leadership positions to his name, having worked for firms including Credit Suisse Group, Nasdaq Japan exchange and publicly traded companies such as Traders Securities.

