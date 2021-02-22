Brokeree Solutions adds MetaTrader maintenance services to its offering

The developer of technology software for multi-asset brokers Brokeree Solutions has announced MT4/5 Maintenance Package for MetaTrader platforms. The new service allows brokers to outsource platform installment and infrastructure configuration to its specialists.
Brokers can request services from the MetaTrader Maintenance Package such as setting up live, demo and backup servers with the full configuration of groups, symbols, swaps, and commissions. Brokers can also get their technical questions about MT4/MT5 servers resolved from the Brokeree team.
There are several services that are designed to optimize brokerages’ internal processes. For example, Brokeree team will conduct a weekly audit MetaTrader server logs to identify potential issues and consult brokers on prevention practices. Brokeree specialists will also archive transaction history for a specified period to ensure that brokers save all the important information while freeing up server space.
In addition to the new maintenance package, brokers can request MetaTrader server migration. The team will analyze and transfer all requested data to a new server, helping brokers to optimize internal processes.
Previously Brokeree Solutions released a risk-management solution — MT4/MT5 System Alerts.