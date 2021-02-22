Brokeree Solutions adds MetaTrader maintenance services to its offering

The developer of technology software for multi-asset brokers Brokeree Solutions has announced MT4/5 Maintenance Package for MetaTrader platforms. The new service allows brokers to outsource platform installment and infrastructure configuration to its specialists.

Brokers can request services from the MetaTrader Maintenance Package such as setting up live, demo and backup servers with the full configuration of groups, symbols, swaps, and commissions. Brokers can also get their technical questions about MT4/MT5 servers resolved from the Brokeree team.