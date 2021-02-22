Menu

LMAX Exchange names Christian Skovgaard Larsen Liquidity Manager

February 22, 2021


LMAX Group’s subsidiary LMAX Exchange has appointed Christian Skovgaard Larsen as Liquidity Manager.

He will be based in London and his responsibilities will include “transparent, precise, consistent execution”, as stated in his LinkedIn profile.

Larsen is an expert in the trading industry with expertise in FX spot and derivatives, options, forwards and swaps, NDFs and futures. He has experience in market making, proprietary and principal trading and agency sales-trading & execution.

Before LMAX, Larsen worked at Sociate Generale for nine years. He joined the bank in 2009 as Director of Foreign Exchange Trader. Prior to this appointment, the was Vice President at Dresdner Kleinwort, the investment banking unit of German bank Dresdner. There he was responsible for market-making with G10 currencies.

He also spent five years with Danske Markets as Senior Dealer and almost two years at Danske Bank as Account Manager Private Banking.

LMAX Group operates multiple regulated exchanges in the United Kingdom, Europe and other parts of the world.

