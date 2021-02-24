Menu

Skrill introduces new withdrawal feature to the digital wallet

Payments February 24, 2021


Skrill users will, for the first time, be able to withdraw funds directly to their chosen cryptocurrency address. By selecting ‘Crypto Wallet’ on their account and entering both the desired balance and wallet address of either an Ethereum or Bitcoin wallet, customers of the digital payments provider will be able to withdraw immediately and convert fiat balances to an external cryptocurrency wallet.

This new feature is already available for customers in European Economic Area countries. Skrill also has plans to launch the service in the UK and beyond and hopes to expand its cryptocurrency options for withdrawal in the near future.

As it stands, customers can instantly convert around 40 fiat currencies and can fund their first transaction using a credit card, local payment provider or bank transfer. This means that service users can convert the US dollar, British pound sterling, and Euro into interests in Bitcoin cash, Bitcoin, EOS, Dash, Ethereum Classic, Ethereum, Kyber, Litecoin, Tezos, Stellar, 0x and XLM. – to name but a few.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, NETELLER, and Income Access at Paysafe. said:

Lorenzo Pellegrino

More people than ever are buying cryptocurrency as a long-term investment, particularly in light of recent institutional backing from the likes of Tesla, which has driven Bitcoin to fresh all-time highs.

Skrill, part of the integrated payments platform Paysafe, works to develop global payment solutions for consumers and business, whether purchases are being made online or if money is being sent to family and friends. The company’s ultimate goal is to make payments as rapid, secure and straightforward as possible. The Paysafe platform utilised by Skrill is geared towards real-time analytics, the conjunction of brick-and-mortar and online payments, and mobile-driven transactions. The platform has annual transaction volumes of over $90 billion dollars.

Pellegrino said:

Our customers have been enjoying the ability to interact with both fiat currencies and digital assets through Skrill for some time. Expanding a crypto portfolio is incredibly simple with Skrill, thanks to our fiat on-ramp. The new withdraw feature further enhances our service by enabling users to quickly and conveniently move their existing fiat balance to a crypto address of their choosing, saving them both time and money on fees. 

