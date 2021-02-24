Skrill introduces new withdrawal feature to the digital wallet

Skrill users will, for the first time, be able to withdraw funds directly to their chosen cryptocurrency address. By selecting ‘Crypto Wallet’ on their account and entering both the desired balance and wallet address of either an Ethereum or Bitcoin wallet, customers of the digital payments provider will be able to withdraw immediately and convert fiat balances to an external cryptocurrency wallet.

This new feature is already available for customers in European Economic Area countries. Skrill also has plans to launch the service in the UK and beyond and hopes to expand its cryptocurrency options for withdrawal in the near future.

As it stands, customers can instantly convert around 40 fiat currencies and can fund their first transaction using a credit card, local payment provider or bank transfer. This means that service users can convert the US dollar, British pound sterling, and Euro into interests in Bitcoin cash, Bitcoin, EOS, Dash, Ethereum Classic, Ethereum, Kyber, Litecoin, Tezos, Stellar, 0x and XLM. – to name but a few.