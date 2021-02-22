IG to stop offering crypto to UK retail clients

London-listed financial broker IG Group announced its decision to remove cryptocurrencies from its offering to UK-based retail clients. Ahead of the removal of the crypto offering, IG Group will raise its margin requirements on existing positions. The move results from UK FCA’s ban on crypto derivatives sale.

A post on IG Community Forum states that clients were asked to close all their open spread bets and/or CFD positions on cryptocurrencies by 3 pm on Wednesday, 24 March. After that, the company will close open positions based on the prevailing bid/ask prices.

The broker noted that the margin on Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Crypto 10 Index, EOS, Ethereum, Litecoin, NEO and Stellar will increase to 100% from 3 pm Monday on 22 February.