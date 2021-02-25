Saxo Bank reports 2020 net profit of DKK 750 million

The Saxo Bank Group announced its financial results for 2020 with strong net profit which increased to DKK 750 million from DKK 40 million in the previous year.

The Denmark-based Group reported high number of 238,000 new active clients in 2020 and a total number of active clients reaching 660,000. The company stated that its client base has increased 280% since 2018.

The financial service provider also registered operating income of DKK 4,316 million in 2020 with a 65% from the DKK 2,611 million in 2019. EBITDA raised to DKK 1,612 million in 2020 from DKK 822 million in the previous year.