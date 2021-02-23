Macrobond Financial names Howard Rees Chief Commercial Officer

Economic and financial data provider Macrobond Financial has appointed Howard Rees as Chief Commercial Officer. Rees will be based in the London office and he will oversee all global sales, customer activities and strategic partnerships.

Most recently, Rees served as Head of International Sales at Burgiss, where he led the US private-equity data and analytics provider’s expansion across key markets. Before that, he held various senior leadership sales roles at Bloomberg LP globally, including Global Head of Sales for the Bloomberg Data Management Services (formerly Bloomberg PolarLake) solution, Head of their UK buy-side division, as well as EMEA Head of Business Development. At these positions, he built high-performing teams that consistently delivered seven-figure enterprise sales to tier 1 buy-side and sell-side institutions around the world.

