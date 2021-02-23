Menu

Broadridge and The Bancorp launch Wealth Lending Network

Institutional February 23, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Fintech firm Broadridge has announced a new offering that will work to extend market access to securities-based lending via an end-to-end SBL technology platform while also helping to connect wealth managers to banks and other significant financial institutions. The Bancorp, Inc. will be joining the Wealth Lending Network marketplace as an inaugural funding partner.

Mike Alexander, President of Wealth Management, Broadridge, said:

Michael Alexander, Broadridge
Michael Alexander
Source: LinkedIn

The Wealth Lending Network is an exciting evolution of the market’s dynamic – connecting the supply-and-demand sides on a trusted lending platform that creates value for lenders, advisors and their clients.

Mike Alexander also explained that SBL credit has proven appealing to borrowers and lenders as its demand has continued to grow. Lenders have been turning to SBL due to its advanced revenue stream driven by a low cost of capital and low-risk profile. At the same time, while the function also suits borrowers who look to access liquidity in portfolios.

The new Broadridge Wealth Lending Network hopes to extend existing lending models and in turn, enable financial institutions to offer advanced SBL to their clients on a turnkey basis. This function will work to serve institutions such as independent broker-dealers, financial advisors and RIAs.

Through flexible credit offerings, advisors will now be able to deepen relationships with their clients, enticing additional assets and safeguarding already established AUM. Digitisation has meant that what had always been a taxing, manual process is now an efficient and frictionless customer experience and will make business significantly more streamlined and well-rounded regardless of company size.

partnership
Jeff Hazelwood, Managing Director of Institutional Banking Solutions at The Bancorp, said:

Jeff Hazelwood, The Bancorp
Jeff Hazelwood
Source: LinkedIn

The Bancorp is excited to join Broadridge’s Wealth Lending Network as its initial funding partner, tapping into this new channel built on Broadridge’s market access and proven end-to-end SBL technology. Our participation in Broadridge’s Wealth Lending Network builds on The Bancorp’s ongoing strategic investment in our SBL market leadership.

This new network will be part-funded by private-label banking and technology solution firm, The Bancorp, which works to serve the unique requirements of a vast array of non-bank financial service enterprises. The Bancorp’s clients include entrepreneurial start-ups, and extend right through to those on the Fortune 500.

