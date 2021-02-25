Menu

Moscow Exchange reaches 10 million investors

Exchanges February 25, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Moscow Exchange announced that the number of individuals with accounts has grown by almost 1.2 million people year-to-date and now it has reached 10 million.

Last year, 5 million new retail investors opened brokerage accounts, more than all previous years together. Over the last six years, the number of retail investors trading on the exchange has increased ten-fold.

Moscow Exchange
Share via

The ten-millionth account was opened by Tinkoff Bank in the Irkutsk Region.

The exchange noted that the most active banks in opening retail investment accounts are Sberbank (4.20 million), Tinkoff Bank (4.19 million), VTB (1.23 million), BCS (0.63 million) and Alfa Bank (0.56 million).

The Russian exchange said that its retail client base is mostly interested in trading equities and 42% of its total turnover comes from there. The derivative market is also popular, also generating 42% of the yearly turnover. The bonds and FX markets account for 10.5% and 14%, respectively.

Read More:

Related News

X
Swiss Financial Service SIX launches new ESG indices…ExchangesHaving drawn data from Inrate, SIX has now announced its offering of two SPI ESG indices for equities and 20 new SBI ESG indices available for bonds, …

Moscow Exchange reaches 10 million investors

0
Send this to a friend