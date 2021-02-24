RoboMarkets to stop offering trading services for crypto CFDs

European Financial services provider RoboMarkets, has announced that it will no longer provide trading services for crypto CFDs. The company has made this decision to protect its clients from the high risk associated with the crypto market.

The investment company announced that on 24 March, between 12:00 and 13:00 server time all positions in BTCUSD, BTCEUR, XRPUSD, DSHUSD, LTCUSD, LTCBTC, ETHUSD, ETHBTC, ETHEUR, EOSUSD will be closed by current quotations.