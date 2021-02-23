CFI Financial partners with TV presenter Georges Kordahi as new brand ambassador

CFI Financial Group, a online trading services provider, has announced a new partnership with the Middle Eastern TV presenter Georges Kordahi.

The popular media personality, Georges Kordahi, will be the new brand ambassador of CFI in the MENA region and the Arab world. The partnership will help expand brand awareness across the Arab World.

Kordahi has over 40 years of experience in the Arab media. CFI stated that with these achievements, courage and control, he embodies the company’s values.