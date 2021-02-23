Menu

CFI Financial partners with TV presenter Georges Kordahi as new brand ambassador

February 23, 2021


CFI Financial Group, a online trading services provider, has announced a new partnership with the Middle Eastern TV presenter Georges Kordahi.

The popular media personality, Georges Kordahi, will be the new brand ambassador of CFI in the MENA region and the Arab world. The partnership will help expand brand awareness across the Arab World.

Kordahi has over 40 years of experience in the Arab media. CFI stated that with these achievements, courage and control, he embodies the company’s values.

Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, the founders and managing directors at CFI Financial Group, said:

The partnership with Georges and CFI is an ideal move that will not only spread the CFI name further but also introduce different concepts to the masses including the importance of investing, financial literacy and risk management. Mr. Georges’ appeal and large audience is a strategic factor that will help CFI further secure its place as one of the leading providers of trading services across the Arab region and the entire world.

Georges Kordahi said:

I am very pleased to announce my new partnership with CFI. CFI is a renowned, trusted & respected brand for online trading that has helped thousands of clients access the financial markets for over 22 years with superior services and highly competitive conditions. CFI is a global company with many entities around the world and I am glad to be associated with them and look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship.

CFI Financial Group recently also announced the renewal of its partnership with Oliver Rowland, one of the main drivers for the Nissan E.Dams Formula E team.

