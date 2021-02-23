CFI Financial partners with TV presenter Georges Kordahi as new brand ambassador

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, the founders and managing directors at CFI Financial Group, said:
The partnership with Georges and CFI is an ideal move that will not only spread the CFI name further but also introduce different concepts to the masses including the importance of investing, financial literacy and risk management. Mr. Georges’ appeal and large audience is a strategic factor that will help CFI further secure its place as one of the leading providers of trading services across the Arab region and the entire world.
Georges Kordahi said:
I am very pleased to announce my new partnership with CFI. CFI is a renowned, trusted & respected brand for online trading that has helped thousands of clients access the financial markets for over 22 years with superior services and highly competitive conditions. CFI is a global company with many entities around the world and I am glad to be associated with them and look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship.