Richard Bartlett joins FXCubic as Head of Sales

Bartlett has a decade of experience in the finance sector as head of global sales for multiple FX brokerages before moving into the B2B side of the FX technology space. Bartlett led the global sales team at PrimeXM for five years.

Richard Bartlett commented on joining the team at FXCubic:

The decision to join FXCubic was a natural one. After fully understanding the scope and strength of their technology offering, it was quickly apparent why the firm is gaining market share rapidly. They have built smart technology that includes innovative tools that are easy to understand and make use of, solving many challenges that brokers face in today’s market. I feel privileged to be chosen to join the team and look forward to playing my part in propelling FXCubic to a market commanding position.

Ege Kozan, CEO at FXCubic, commented on Richard Bartlett joining the team:

We are very excited about having Richard Bartlett joining our team. With his extensive industry experience and expertise, I am confident that he will be bringing great value to our team. We look forward to pushing the company even further with Richard’s support.

FXCubic provides financial industry companies with low latency and aggregation and bridging solutions that can be tailored to their clients’ needs. During the recent high market volatility, FXCubic’s solution proved to be stable, reliable and responsive, which drew in many brokers.

