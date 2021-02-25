Refinitiv launches Order Splitting on its FXall trading platform

Refinitiv has announced the launch of Order Splitting on its FXall trading platform, a workflow solution that provides greater flexibility and control over the staging and execution of FX trades.
The new solution allows traders to split one order into multiple smaller orders that can be traded using different execution methods and across multiple liquidity providers.
The Order Splitting solution enables buy-side participants in the FX market to net and manage their orders before executing them in more cost-effective ways as they grow and seek smarter workflow solutions.
With the greater flexibility Refinitiv’s solution offers, traders can split an order into multiple smaller orders that can be traded using the execution methods most likely to minimize market impact and reduce spread costs – whether traditional request-for-quote or more advanced algorithmic strategies.
Jill Sigelbaum, head of Refinitiv FXall commented:
The flexibility of a trader’s order staging and execution workflow is critical to execution quality. The management of market impact and information leakage during the trading process continue to be top-of-mind for the industry, and with Order Splitting we are giving buy-side traders additional tools to achieve their objectives. This is another milestone in our delivery of solutions that empower traders to make smarter trading decisions and minimize execution costs.