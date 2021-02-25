Menu

Refinitiv launches Order Splitting on its FXall trading platform

Platforms February 25, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Refinitiv has announced the launch of Order Splitting on its FXall trading platform, a workflow solution that provides greater flexibility and control over the staging and execution of FX trades.

The new solution allows traders to split one order into multiple smaller orders that can be traded using different execution methods and across multiple liquidity providers.

The Order Splitting solution enables buy-side participants in the FX market to net and manage their orders before executing them in more cost-effective ways as they grow and seek smarter workflow solutions.

Refinitiv launches Order Splitting on its FXall trading platform
Share via

With the greater flexibility Refinitiv’s solution offers, traders can split an order into multiple smaller orders that can be traded using the execution methods most likely to minimize market impact and reduce spread costs  – whether traditional request-for-quote or more advanced algorithmic strategies.

Jill Sigelbaum, head of Refinitiv FXall commented:

Jill Sigelbaum, Refinitiv
Jill Sigelbaum
Source: LinkedIn

The flexibility of a trader’s order staging and execution workflow is critical to execution quality. The management of market impact and information leakage during the trading process continue to be top-of-mind for the industry, and with Order Splitting we are giving buy-side traders additional tools to achieve their objectives. This is another milestone in our delivery of solutions that empower traders to make smarter trading decisions and minimize execution costs.

The London Stock Exchange Group finalized the acquisition of Refinitiv at the end of January 2021. Last month, Refinitiv revealed that FX options volumes on FXall reached a 26% year-over-year increase in 2020.

Related News

X
Brokeree Solutions adds MetaTrader maintenance services to its offering…PlatformsThere are several services that are designed to optimize brokerages’ internal processes. For example, Brokeree team will conduct a weekly audit MetaTr…

Refinitiv launches Order Splitting on its FXall trading platform

0
Send this to a friend