Refinitiv launches Order Splitting on its FXall trading platform

Refinitiv has announced the launch of Order Splitting on its FXall trading platform, a workflow solution that provides greater flexibility and control over the staging and execution of FX trades.

The new solution allows traders to split one order into multiple smaller orders that can be traded using different execution methods and across multiple liquidity providers.

The Order Splitting solution enables buy-side participants in the FX market to net and manage their orders before executing them in more cost-effective ways as they grow and seek smarter workflow solutions.