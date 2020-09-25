Forex Weekly Look Back: ATFX adds Merck & Co share CFDs, CFH announced a dedicated Zero hold time liquidity pool

Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 21st and 25th of September on LeapRate.

The international investment fund Besst Point Capital House announced switching its trading infrastructure to the MetaTrader 5 platform. Traders can now benefit from the multi-asset platform, powerful algorithmic trading capabilities and an ecosystem of services from MetaQuotes.

Electronic trading platforms and technology services provider in FX markets and part of CME Group, EBS announced connectivity between EBS Institutional (EBSI) execution management system and multi-asset investment management platform from IHS Markit, thinkFolio.

Electronic trading platform operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has entered an agreement with Deutsche Börse Group to acquire its regulatory reporting hub. The acquisition will happen through Trax NL B.V., MarketAxess’ wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands.

Global holding company CFH announced a dedicated Zero hold time liquidity pool aimed at clients who prioritize speed of execution and those who want multiple liquidity pools for different trading strategies or requirements through a single account where everything is fully cross margined and netted down automatically providing a capital and cost efficient solution.

The UK-based cryptocurrency platform CoinBurp announced the latest appointment to its team, former eToro UK CEO Iqbal V. Gandham. This addition to the company aims to assist with the increasing growth the CoinBurp has seen in the past year as well as taking lead on future Series A funding rounds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. announced the appointment of Riad Chowdhury as Head of Asia Pacific. Chowdhury will be based in Singapore and at his new role at MarketAxess, he will lead the growth strategy for MarketAxess’ growing Asia Pacific business.

CFI Financial Group announced introducing Contracts for Difference (CFD) on Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) to its range of trading products which also carry currencies, commodities, equities and indices. CFI’s new products are available Metatrader 5.

Financial markets data science firm FairXchange launched a new Pricing Stack Analysis feature which enables financial institutions around the world to make more informed, data driven decisions about how they interact with existing and prospective Liquidity Providers.

End-to-end technology provider TraderEvolution announced the latest addition to its portfolio of partnerships. The company inked a deal with Singaporean broker-dealer UOBKayHian which will enable the brokerage company to offer a seamless multi-asset trading platform solution to its clients.

Financial services provider StoneX Group announced that its Prime Brokerage Group launched the Emerging Manager Platform which combines StoneX’s multi asset offering, global connectivity, high-touch expertise, as well as middle & back office support into a one-stop-shop resource for asset managers.

Global broker ATFX announced adding new Merck & Co share CFDs to its trading platform in support of its ongoing commitment to offering a broad range of trading instruments to its clients. Research-intensive biopharmaceutical company Merck works on preventing and treating diseases which threaten people, as well as animals such as cancer, HIV, Ebola and emerging animal diseases.