LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Forex Weekly Look Back: ATFX adds Merck & Co share CFDs, CFH announced a dedicated Zero hold time liquidity pool

Market News September 25, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Looking back at the most intriguing and popular industry news from the past week between 21st and 25th of September on LeapRate.

The international investment fund Besst Point Capital House announced switching its trading infrastructure to the MetaTrader 5 platform. Traders can now benefit from the multi-asset platform, powerful algorithmic trading capabilities and an ecosystem of services from MetaQuotes.

Electronic trading platforms and technology services provider in FX markets and part of CME Group, EBS announced connectivity between EBS Institutional (EBSI) execution management system and multi-asset investment management platform from IHS Markit, thinkFolio.

Electronic trading platform operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has entered an agreement with Deutsche Börse Group to acquire its regulatory reporting hub. The acquisition will happen through Trax NL B.V., MarketAxess’ wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands.

Global holding company CFH announced a dedicated Zero hold time liquidity pool aimed at clients who prioritize speed of execution and those who want multiple liquidity pools for different trading strategies or requirements through a single account where everything is fully cross margined and netted down automatically providing a capital and cost efficient solution.

The UK-based cryptocurrency platform CoinBurp announced the latest appointment to its team, former eToro UK CEO Iqbal V. Gandham. This addition to the company aims to assist with the increasing growth the CoinBurp has seen in the past year as well as taking lead on future Series A funding rounds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. announced the appointment of Riad Chowdhury as Head of Asia Pacific. Chowdhury will be based in Singapore and at his new role at MarketAxess, he will lead the growth strategy for MarketAxess’ growing Asia Pacific business.

CFI Financial Group announced introducing Contracts for Difference (CFD) on Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) to its range of trading products which also carry currencies, commodities, equities and indices. CFI’s new products are available Metatrader 5.

Financial markets data science firm FairXchange launched a new Pricing Stack Analysis feature which enables financial institutions around the world to make more informed, data driven decisions about how they interact with existing and prospective Liquidity Providers.

End-to-end technology provider TraderEvolution announced the latest addition to its portfolio of partnerships. The company inked a deal with Singaporean broker-dealer UOBKayHian which will enable the brokerage company to offer a seamless multi-asset trading platform solution to its clients.

Financial services provider StoneX Group announced that its Prime Brokerage Group launched the Emerging Manager Platform which combines StoneX’s multi asset offering, global connectivity, high-touch expertise, as well as middle & back office support into a one-stop-shop resource for asset managers.

Global broker ATFX announced adding new Merck & Co share CFDs to its trading platform in support of its ongoing commitment to offering a broad range of trading instruments to its clients. Research-intensive biopharmaceutical company Merck works on preventing and treating diseases which threaten people, as well as animals such as cancer, HIV, Ebola and emerging animal diseases.

Forex Weekly Look Back
Share via

Westpac Banking Corporation announced reaching an agreement with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC for 23 million alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws. The bank agreed to pay $1.3 billion to settle the charges in the biggest penalty in Australian corporate history.

Digital asset trading platform Bitfinex launched real-time market data feed to power algorithmic trading Bitfinex Terminal on Dazaar. Bitfinex Terminal enables users to backtest trading ideas and execute trading strategies.

Israel-based online trading broker Plus500 announced its latest most recent purchase of shares as part of its buyback programme. Plus500 reported buying another 25,648 shares on 21 September 2020. The company spent £399 339 on the shares, each through Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited.

International licensed broker RoboForex has announced earlier today that it has just launched the Sponsored VPS program for its clients working via MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform.

Treasury management, payments and FX fintech Neo announced the launch of new international multi-currency account service for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Treasurers, CFOs and finance professionals currently face the need to navigate multiple accounts with different bank providers.

Pawel Cichowski has become head of dealing at the German fintech firm Naga Group. Cichowski’s LinkedIn profile states that the appointment was made earlier this month and he is now based in Cyprus. Headquartered in Hamburg, Naga Group is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. However, NAGA Markets, subsidiary of NAGA Group AG, is regulated and licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Kraken announced it will soon reopen services in Japan. The crypto exchange stated that the move is part of a larger plan to expand its services into high-growth APAC markets. Kraken recently acquired Bit Trade and expanded its services in the Australian market. The exchange also launched funding and trading in Australian dollars.

Related News

arrow
X
Daily Market News: Amazon steps into the gaming market…Market NewsDemocrats aim for pared back stimulus bill All three major US stock indices eked out a positive day after a volatile session yesterday. The next round…

Forex Weekly Look Back: ATFX adds Merck & Co share CFDs, CFH announced a dedicated Zero hold time liquidity pool

4
X
Daily market commentary: The dollar index hedges lower…Market NewsEUROPEAN SHARES  Volatility continues to increase in stock markets as the week draws to an end, especially in Europe, where most benchmarks opened mi…
Send this to a friend