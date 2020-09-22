CFI Financial Group adds CFDs on ETFs to its offering

CFI Financial Group announced introducing Contracts for Difference (CFD) on Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) to its range of trading products which also carry currencies, commodities, equities and indices. CFI’s new products are available Metatrader 5.
ETFs have been a fast growing product over the past 20 years and the go to financial instrument for traders and investors looking range of assets or basket of assets from single products and in a similar way to regular shares.
Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury said:
As one of the first to offer ETF’s on Metatrader 5 and likely the first ones to do so in the Middle East, we continue towards a path of providing an ever-improving environment and this time in the form of additional products to trade. Including CFD’s on Exchange Traded Funds on our platform is exciting for two main reasons: The wider range of products that helps traders and investors find new opportunities and the accessibility of the mentioned products directly on Metatrader 5, our main platform and an interface that has made trading more prevalent and easier to perform over the years.