CFI Financial Group adds CFDs on ETFs to its offering

CFI Financial Group announced introducing Contracts for Difference (CFD) on Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) to its range of trading products which also carry currencies, commodities, equities and indices. CFI’s new products are available Metatrader 5.

ETFs have been a fast growing product over the past 20 years and the go to financial instrument for traders and investors looking range of assets or basket of assets from single products and in a similar way to regular shares.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury said: