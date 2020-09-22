Technology provider TraderEvolution teams up with Singaporean broker-dealer UOBKayHian

End-to-end technology provider TraderEvolution announced the latest addition to its portfolio of partnerships. The company inked a deal with Singaporean broker-dealer UOBKayHian which will enable the brokerage company to offer a seamless multi-market trading platform solution to its clients.

The Singapore-based broker-dealer has a strong presence in the region and is committed to the continued development of its offering. UOBKayHian has been dedicated to the ongoing development of new products, featuring multiple asset classes.

TraderEvolution will assist UOBKayHian in its strategy to offer its clients access to trading asset classes such as futures and listed options as well as CFDs on equities and FX. The partnership between the and UOBKayHian will ensure the scalability of broker’s offering and seamless perspective for adding access to more financial instruments.