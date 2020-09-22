Technology provider TraderEvolution teams up with Singaporean broker-dealer UOBKayHian

End-to-end technology provider TraderEvolution announced the latest addition to its portfolio of partnerships. The company inked a deal with Singaporean broker-dealer UOBKayHian which will enable the brokerage company to offer a seamless multi-market trading platform solution to its clients.
The Singapore-based broker-dealer has a strong presence in the region and is committed to the continued development of its offering. UOBKayHian has been dedicated to the ongoing development of new products, featuring multiple asset classes.
TraderEvolution will assist UOBKayHian in its strategy to offer its clients access to trading asset classes such as futures and listed options as well as CFDs on equities and FX. The partnership between the and UOBKayHian will ensure the scalability of broker’s offering and seamless perspective for adding access to more financial instruments.
UOBKayHian Product Manager, Augustine Ng commented:
We chose TraderEvolution to replace an old platform we were using and ensure the scalability of our offering. The software provided by the team enables us to deliver multi-market trading within one single application with one account – something that is essential to our clients.
Ng added:
In addition, we were highly impressed with both the desktop and mobile capabilities of the platform that also has a key Trade Ideas functionality.
TraderEvolution CEO Roman Nalivayko said:
The addition of this important partnership in the Far East perfectly underscores our capability to adapt to the needs of different markets. The combination of multi-market product offering, retail clientele and specifically customized requirements made this project to be very much in line with our specialization. We are continuing our expansion across different geographies and are pleased to help with such ambitious projects.