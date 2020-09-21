LeapRate
Former FXPro dealer Pawel Cichowski moves to Naga Group as head of dealing

September 21, 2020


Pawel Cichowski has become head of dealing at the German fintech firm Naga Group. Cichowski’s LinkedIn profile states that the appointment was made earlier this month and he is now based in Cyprus.

Headquartered in Hamburg, Naga Group is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. However, NAGA Markets, subsidiary of NAGA Group AG, is regulated and licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Cichowski joins Naga in a period of expansion to Australia and the African region. Naga Markets established an office in Sydney and is awaiting ASIC approval. In Africa, its office is based in Capetown and the company is waiting for the FSCA approval there. The Group reported that the expansion follows strong July results with € 2.2 million sales.

In his new role, Cichowski brings to the German social trading-focused brokerage a decade of experience in the field. Prior to his new appointment at Naga, he worked for eight years at FxPro Group as a dealer. According to his LinkedIn profile, Cichowski left the online broker in April.

Before FxPro Group, Cichowski served as an FX dealer at Meritum Bank ICB SA for 3 years between 2008 and 2011. He also worked as a market analyst at Thomas Reuters for a year.

