Former FXPro dealer Pawel Cichowski moves to Naga Group as head of dealing

Pawel Cichowski has become head of dealing at the German fintech firm Naga Group. Cichowski’s LinkedIn profile states that the appointment was made earlier this month and he is now based in Cyprus.

Headquartered in Hamburg, Naga Group is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. However, NAGA Markets, subsidiary of NAGA Group AG, is regulated and licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Cichowski joins Naga in a period of expansion to Australia and the African region. Naga Markets established an office in Sydney and is awaiting ASIC approval. In Africa, its office is based in Capetown and the company is waiting for the FSCA approval there. The Group reported that the expansion follows strong July results with € 2.2 million sales.