Former UK CEO of eToro Iqbal Gandham joins CoinBurp

The UK-based cryptocurrency platform CoinBurp announced the latest appointment to its team, former eToro UK CEO Iqbal V. Gandham. This addition to the company aims to assist with the increasing growth the CoinBurp has seen in the past year as well as taking lead on future Series A funding rounds.

Peter Wood, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinBurp commented:

We’re very excited to have a veteran member of the UKs Fintech industry across several fields, joining and guiding our growth strategy as we start to scale our business. We’re confident that Iqbal will play an important part in CoinBurp’s continued success as we continue on our path for mass-adoption.

Prior to joining CoinBurp, Gandham previously served as the CEO of social trading app, eToro, in the UK between 2016 and 2020. He was responsible for the launch eToro’s cryptocurrency trading operations.