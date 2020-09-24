Westpac to pay $1.3 billion fine to settle money laundering charges with AUSTRAC

Westpac Banking Corporation announced reaching an agreement with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC for 23 million alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws. The bank agreed to pay $1.3 billion to settle the charges in the biggest penalty in Australian corporate history.

The agreement is now wedding for the approval of the Federal Court of Australia.

In its statement, AUSTRAC said:

In reaching today’s agreement, Westpac has admitted to contravening the AML/CTF Act on over 23 million occasions, exposing Australia’s financial system to criminal exploitation.

The breaches include failing to properly report over 19.5 million international funds transfer instructions (IFTI) which amounted to more than $11 billion.

Among the breaches is also included suspicious transactions connected to possible child exploitation as well as failure to assess risks of money laundering and terrorism financing.

AUSTRAC’s Chief Executive Officer, Nicole Rose PSM commented: